Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $145.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $146.42. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

