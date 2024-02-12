Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,080,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 5,274.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 3,183.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000.

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51.

The Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Mexico RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Mexican equities. FLMX was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

