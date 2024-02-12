Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 371,632 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 371,632 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Down 17.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $131.11 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.