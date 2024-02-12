Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 4,287 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 67,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,814,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 52.2% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 213,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.5% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 38,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

SYK opened at $341.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $346.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,725 shares of company stock worth $86,880,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.