Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 665 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $60.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $63.25.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

