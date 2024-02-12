Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 826 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2,031.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $47.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $314.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

