Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

NYSE LEJU opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. Leju has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

