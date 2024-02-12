Lester B. Knight Buys 50,000 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AON Stock Up 1.8 %

AON opened at $312.56 on Monday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.32. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.