LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

LPTH stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.43. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

