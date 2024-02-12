Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.87.

LSPD opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $35,596,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $26,479,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $25,578,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

