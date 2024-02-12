Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.87.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $14.07 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,596,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,608 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,479,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,578,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

