Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Liquidity Services stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.21. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

