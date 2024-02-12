Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.75.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$5.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market cap of C$914.63 million, a PE ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$5.17 and a 52 week high of C$34.79.

In other news, Director Juan Diego Lopez Casanello acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$45,400.00. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

