Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $8.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,921. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

