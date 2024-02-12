Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.86.

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 192.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Stock Up 10.2 %

LITE stock opened at $50.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.14. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading

