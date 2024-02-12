Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 168.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,876 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 12.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 25.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lyft by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Nomura cut shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

Lyft Stock Up 2.0 %

LYFT stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 639,620 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,972 shares of company stock worth $4,128,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.