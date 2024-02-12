Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $54.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

MGA traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,160. Magna International has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Magna International by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 323.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

