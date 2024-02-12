Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $59.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Get Magna International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Magna International

Magna International Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MGA traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.24. 612,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,847. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the third quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Magna International by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Magna International by 323.5% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 131.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Magna International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.