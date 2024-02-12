Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $65.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGA. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Magna International has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.73.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Magna International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Magna International by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

