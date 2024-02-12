Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Purchases C$51,323.00 in Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andreas Liris acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.19 per share, with a total value of C$51,323.00.
Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$25.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.52. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of C$22.73 and a 1 year high of C$31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49.
Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.12%.
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
