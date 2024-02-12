Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Purchases C$51,323.00 in Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andreas Liris acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.19 per share, with a total value of C$51,323.00.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:MFI opened at C$25.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.52. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of C$22.73 and a 1 year high of C$31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Maple Leaf Foods

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.