MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 83,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 109,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $694.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $26,562.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,953,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 69,701 shares of company stock valued at $216,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,285,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MarketWise by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,754 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 833,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at $1,893,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketWise by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the period. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

