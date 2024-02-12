Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Short Interest Up 955.1% in January

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, an increase of 955.1% from the January 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marpai in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Marpai Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRAI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.29. 16,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,165. Marpai has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. Marpai had a negative return on equity of 789.96% and a negative net margin of 89.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yaron Eitan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 391,454 shares in the company, valued at $771,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yaron Eitan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 391,454 shares in the company, valued at $771,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Lamendola acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,951,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,201.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,312,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,132 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marpai stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Marpai worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

