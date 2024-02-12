Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Up to $5.77

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $6.00. Marqeta shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 1,219,963 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MQ. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Marqeta Price Performance

Insider Activity at Marqeta

The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $332,476.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Marqeta by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Marqeta by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,814,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 739,871 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Marqeta by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

See Also

