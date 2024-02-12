Marsico Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Marsico Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98,031 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.7% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.57. 6,475,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,726,354. The company has a market capitalization of $687.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $135.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.