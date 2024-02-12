Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $98.24 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marsico Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 4.2% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $98,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 1.9 %

TSLA stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.93. The company had a trading volume of 49,568,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,822,469. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $604.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.52 and a 200 day moving average of $236.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

