Marsico Capital Management LLC Invests $3.71 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,529 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.50.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $20.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $625.90. The company had a trading volume of 215,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,375. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.32 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.65 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

