Marsico Capital Management LLC Purchases 140,349 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,349 shares during the period. Mobileye Global comprises approximately 0.8% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mobileye Global worth $18,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 207.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after buying an additional 673,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,345,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBLY stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,426. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -717.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.99 and a beta of -0.30. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

