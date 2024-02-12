Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 2,631 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Marsico Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Celsius accounts for 0.6% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Celsius worth $12,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 146.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,363,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,363,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $541,496.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,827.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,109,248 shares of company stock worth $52,144,766 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.22. 1,154,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,405. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 121.65 and a beta of 1.73. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $68.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.24.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.