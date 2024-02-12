Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 2,986 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Marsico Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.21.

MSCI Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $594.50. The stock had a trading volume of 240,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,320. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $553.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.00%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.