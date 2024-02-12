Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOOR. Robert W. Baird downgraded Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Masonite International from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $130.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at $18,809,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $13,283,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,191,000 after purchasing an additional 127,318 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Masonite International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 345,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,802 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

