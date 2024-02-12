Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $133.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOR. Stephens cut Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of DOOR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,199. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $130.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,857,000 after purchasing an additional 64,806 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,222,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,191,000 after purchasing an additional 127,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,220,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

