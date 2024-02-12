Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after buying an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,164,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $458.63. 395,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,921. The company has a market capitalization of $430.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

