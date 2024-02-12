Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MATX. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Matson stock opened at $119.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.36. Matson has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $122.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

