McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $289.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.05. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

