MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 112,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 132,291 shares.The stock last traded at $14.35 and had previously closed at $14.20.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 34.9% in the second quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after buying an additional 5,916,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,920,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at about $6,195,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 229,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

