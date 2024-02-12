MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.75. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

About MediciNova

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

