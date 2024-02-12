MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.75. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
