Mengis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,025,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.