Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,244,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,339. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average of $157.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.29.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

