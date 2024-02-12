Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.95 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $737.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,614. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $620.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $581.92. The company has a market capitalization of $699.89 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $745.70.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

