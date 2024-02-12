Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after buying an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,663,000 after buying an additional 130,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,774,000 after buying an additional 943,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,746,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,506,731 shares of company stock worth $208,680,320 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb stock traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.80. 7,868,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,980. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $157.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

