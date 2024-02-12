Mengis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,748,000 after buying an additional 1,088,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after buying an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.51. 1,030,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,833. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

