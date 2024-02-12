Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $5.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $256.85. 1,002,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,880. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.16. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

