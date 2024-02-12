Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 3.3% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $55,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,916,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,558,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892,446 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 862,280 shares of company stock worth $308,663,204. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $469.47 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $371.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.