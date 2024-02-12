Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,545 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,916,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,558,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,446 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1 %

META stock opened at $468.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 862,280 shares of company stock valued at $308,663,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.