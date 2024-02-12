Metahero 24 Hour Volume Reaches $685,155.12 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $27.71 million and approximately $685,155.12 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002365 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018055 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005029 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.