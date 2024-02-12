Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Price Hits $0.0000 (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $120,824.35 and approximately $1,392.54 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture launched on September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.

DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.