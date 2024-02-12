MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 21.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 33.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 198,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,356 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 39.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 60.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 381,301 shares during the last quarter. 32.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

