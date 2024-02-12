MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0195 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MFM opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

Institutional Trading of MFS Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

