Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 1.6% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $25,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 7.3% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 85.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 355,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after buying an additional 163,437 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $85.36. 209,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,627. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

