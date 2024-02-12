Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

MC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.60.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $54.17 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

